BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 86,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.67.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.