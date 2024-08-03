BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

MYN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 86,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

