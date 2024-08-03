BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.82. 67,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,898. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

