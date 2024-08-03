Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,458. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
