Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,458. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.