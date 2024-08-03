Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

