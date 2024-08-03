Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 15,574,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.