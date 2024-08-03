Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

