BMO Capital Markets Cuts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 270,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

