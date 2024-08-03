Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Boeing Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BA traded down $8.36 on Friday, reaching $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.37. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

