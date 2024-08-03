BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $515.74 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $515.74 million and $185.70 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,771,251 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,771,717.65028. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00834599 USD and is down -10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $228,593,089.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

