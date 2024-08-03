Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $3,750.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,039.73.

BKNG stock opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,689.37. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $24,841,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

