Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $4,105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

Booking stock opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,872.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,689.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

