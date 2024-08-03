BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.35.

BWA opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

