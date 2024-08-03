Boston Partners Acquires 132,381 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of Invitation Homes worth $114,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,012 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 340,664.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 968,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 4,597,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

