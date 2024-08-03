Boston Partners Acquires 15,178 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of CDW worth $206,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,452. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.