Boston Partners Acquires 155,403 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $170,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,651. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

