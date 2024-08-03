Boston Partners Acquires 18,586 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of TriNet Group worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 464,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TriNet Group by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. 276,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,440. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.