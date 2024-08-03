Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 217.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

GIL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 974,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

