Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $227,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $4,993,853. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,101. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

