Boston Partners Grows Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blue Bird were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 631,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

