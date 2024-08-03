Boston Partners Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners raised its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PetIQ were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 226,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PetIQ by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 119.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PetIQ Trading Down 2.1 %

PETQ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 308,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Featured Stories

