Boston Partners Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Griffon worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 503,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.