Boston Partners Has $243.20 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.27% of Globe Life worth $243,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GL traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 937,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

