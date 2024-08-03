Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,643 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.00% of nVent Electric worth $250,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 537,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.