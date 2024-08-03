Boston Partners Invests $14.13 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Nextracker Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

