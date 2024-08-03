Boston Partners Purchases 41,947 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Boston Partners boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 261.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of DINO stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

