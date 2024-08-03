Boston Partners Purchases 486,888 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Fidelis Insurance worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIHL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 441,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

