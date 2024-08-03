Boston Partners Sells 1,187,755 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,755 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Otis Worldwide worth $200,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 3,107,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

