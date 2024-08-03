Boston Partners Sells 15,897 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 661,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,189. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,630 shares of company stock worth $2,725,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

