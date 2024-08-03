Boston Partners Sells 200,954 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,942 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. 2,285,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,033. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

