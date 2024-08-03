Boston Partners Sells 4,870 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of Amedisys worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,032,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,776,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $23,015,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 360,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

