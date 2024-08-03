Boston Partners Sells 57,886 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.70% of Vivid Seats worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 2,345,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $909.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.