Boston Partners Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 72,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,327. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

