Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,113 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $125,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,373. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.