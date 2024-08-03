Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Methanex worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Methanex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 6.0 %

MEOH stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 650,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,231. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.