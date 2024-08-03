Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

