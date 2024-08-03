Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $322,800.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.24 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Braze by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,397,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

