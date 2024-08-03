Breakwater Investment Management Purchases Shares of 115,410 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,995,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.