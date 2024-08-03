Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock traded up $16.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. 1,596,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.