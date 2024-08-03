BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $11.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of BrightView to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

NYSE BV traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 829,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BrightView by 977.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

