BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.05.

BrightView stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

