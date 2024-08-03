BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.