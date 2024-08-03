Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

