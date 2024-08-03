Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.97. The company had a trading volume of 655,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,736. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.