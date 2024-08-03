Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $106.62

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.69.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

