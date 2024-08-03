Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target at $4.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.30.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

