Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $51.57

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

