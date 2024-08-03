Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $60.07

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

