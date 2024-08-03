Brokers Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

