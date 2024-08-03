Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,222,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $101,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

