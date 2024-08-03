BTIG Research Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $217.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

